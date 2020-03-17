MADISON — At the direction of Governor Evers, Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson has ordered the Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with the growing need to deliver COVID-19 test kits and samples to designated labs. Through coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), State Patrol on March 14 transported a patient sample from a nursing home facility to the Hygiene Lab in Madison.
“State Patrol officers across the state stand ready to assist in any way necessary with the evolving public health emergency,” state DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “In addition to their daily tasks of ensuring safety on Wisconsin’s highways, our troopers facilitate the transport of COVID-19 samples and test kits when requested by the SEOC.”
Courier services associated with hospitals and the state Hygiene Lab are the first point of contact to transport test kits and samples to their destinations. However, the State Patrol is preparing for the possibility that these “first tier” couriers could become overwhelmed. If a testing facility cannot transport a kit or sample, the request is forwarded to the State Patrol representative at the SEOC.
“As always, our top priority is public safety and that includes assisting federal, state and local partners whenever we’re called upon,” state DOT State Patrol Colonel Tim Carnahan said.
