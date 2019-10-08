JEFFERSON — The public is invited to hear Jill Karofsky, a Dane County circuit judge and candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at The Atrium, 222 Wisconsin Drive, Jefferson, hosted by the Democratic Party of Jefferson County.
Judge Karofsky is a former prosecutor and executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services. She has earned the bipartisan support of judges, sheriffs, district attorneys, local elected officials and community leaders across Wisconsin.
The election is on Feb. 18.
The Democratic Party of Jefferson County is an all-volunteer organization that engages voters and supports candidates for public office. For more, visit https://jeffwidems.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.