MADISON — State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski recently launched the Treasurers’ Task Force for Homeowners to help Wisconsinites buy their first homes and afford to stay in them.
Made up of local treasurers from across the state and community partners, this coalition often is on the front lines when it comes to helping people stay in their homes.
Task Force membership includes Chris Astrella, Town of Oakland clerk/treasurer.
The task force will create partnerships across communities, share ideas and coordinate resources. The ultimate goal will be to identify strategies to help Wisconsinites prevent penalties, delinquencies and foreclosures.
“Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, but it’s often not easy to get there and stay there,” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. “We’re seeing a decline in first-time homebuyers in Wisconsin, and we’re also seeing people having a hard time staying in their homes, particularly seniors.
“By working with treasurers, who are on the front lines of communicating with taxpayers, this task force will be able to come up with innovative solutions that can help empower homeowners and keep Wisconsinites in their homes,” she added.
The Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force meets for the first time on March 4. In forming, they hope to create a network that will empower homebuyers with the financial tools to own and maintain their homes.
The task force also will look at creating a warning system that can trigger early intervention when a homeowner might be at risk of foreclosure. By creating an alert system for homeowners, treasurers and other community advocates can work with the homeowners to strategize ways to prevent foreclosure.
“As someone who works with taxpayers and homeowners every day, I’m excited to be chairing a task force that will be actively working on the issues Wisconsinites face when they are trying to buy a home and stay in one,” said Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson. “Wisconsinites deserve a dedicated network of resources when it comes to homeownership, and it is a pleasure to see state and local officials from all corners of the state working together to find real solutions.”
