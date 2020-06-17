Kenneth and Jane Staude of Jefferson will be celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 20. Kenneth and the former Jane Becker were married at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome on June 20, 1970. The couple have two children, Ron (Eve) Staude of Catawba, N.C., and Nichole (Brian) Happ of Middleton. They have three grandchildren, Dylan and Luke Staude and Haley Happ. The Staudes both are retired, Ken from the State of Wisconsin Workers Compensation and Jane from Rock River Lab. They now are enjoying the “good life” on their farm in Aztalan, and say one of the most important things in their journey of 50 years together has been having Jesus, their savior, in their lives.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fired up: Guns and ammo hard to find after sales spike
- Update: Two people found dead in Town of Sumner; Fort man sought
- Now retired, Lastusky looks back at three decades in Parks and Rec
- Despite missing milestones, Fort seniors optimistic for future
- Three new faces at Fort municipal building
- Neighborhood fights COVID by singing, pledging each day
- Fourth COVID death in county; Sunset Ridge owner talks of previous outbreak
- COVID-19 violations against Watertown businesses dismissed
- Teen organizes peaceful protest for noon Saturday
- Rumppe: chemistry right for retirement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- UW-W announces 56th Hall of Fame Class
- NCAA rules D.J. Carton can play for Marquette right away
- Subject of race a challenge for coach in isolated town
- Three-lane Robert Street bridge approved
- Cambridge golfers lament lost opportunity to break through
- WE Energies eyes Ixonia for gas storage facility
- Would MLB fans view champ, stats as legit in 50-game season?
- NBA lays out its vision for Disney restart to teams, players
Local Info and Services
- Whitewater's Seniors in the Park starting virtual classes and activities
- Jefferson’s Meals on Wheels serves over 2,000 meals in April and May
- Wisconsin FFA Foundation awards post-secondary scholarships
- Jefferson police reports June 12-15
- Free web workshop on gender-inclusive language Friday
- Dairy Day at the MOOseum Saturday to feature curbside pickup of family-fun packets, dairy products
- Fort Atkinson police reports June 15
- Watertown Regional Medical Center easing visitor restrictions June 17
- Fort Atkinson branch of AAUW awards $19,500 in scholarships
- Fort Chamber welcomes Calee Street Marketing
- Fort Foundation awards Martin Scholarship to Madeline Buchta
- Virtual Alice in Dairyland Finals set for June 19-20
- Concerned about climate change, sustainability, 'American Hemp Farmer' will be hard to put down
- It’s Senior Farmers Market voucher time again
- Fort Atkinson police reports June 13
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.