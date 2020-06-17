FullSizeRender(2)

Kenneth and Jane Staude of Jefferson will be celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 20. Kenneth and the former Jane Becker were married at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome on June 20, 1970. The couple have two children, Ron (Eve) Staude of Catawba, N.C., and Nichole (Brian) Happ of Middleton. They have three grandchildren, Dylan and Luke Staude and Haley Happ. The Staudes both are retired, Ken from the State of Wisconsin Workers Compensation and Jane from Rock River Lab. They now are enjoying the “good life” on their farm in Aztalan, and say one of the most important things in their journey of 50 years together has been having Jesus, their savior, in their lives.

