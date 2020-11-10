MADISON — The statewide coalition effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 has doubled down on the urgency of its messaging as Wisconsin’s public health crisis threatens to overwhelm the state.
Today, the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition released its fourth public education announcement on broadcast TV and digital platforms statewide, with a stern and serious new message in the coalition’s efforts urging Wisconsin residents to do their part to help reverse the public health crisis that is threatening to cause great harm to the state.
The new ad comes as Wisconsin again hit new daily COVID-19 records, surpassing 7,000 new cases in a single day, and after a White House task force report again warned that Wisconsin’s ongoing health emergency will continue to lead to increasing hospitalizations and deaths unless more serious action is taken.
The latest ad features headlines from major publications around the state, documenting Wisconsin’s ever-growing public health crisis. “Positive cases are skyrocketing. Hospitals are filling up. Businesses are closing. Death counts are rising.
Wisconsin — is losing,” says the narrator. “Our frontline workers are doing all they can, but they can’t do it alone. More people are getting sick, and dying. Unless we make changes, there will be more deaths we could have prevented. You can change this.”
“COVID has a vice grip on Wisconsin that’s getting tighter every day and the consequences for our citizens, our businesses and our health care systems are becoming worse,” said Eric Borgerding, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association. “Last week, the White House Coronavirus Task force warned that Wisconsin will face more COVID deaths without a more robust state response to this virus. We need everyone to understand, accept, and act on these urgent warnings about Wisconsin that we continue to see from the White House Task Force and other experts. We need a unified message and response.”
The more urgent new ad message builds on previous public education announcements featuring a front-line nurse from Appleton, members of the Green Bay Packers and UW System President Tommy Thompson. It is the latest effort launched by the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition encouraging the use of crucial safety measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We have to move beyond arguing whether or not there is a pandemic with a virus that is killing people. We need to focus on solutions and stop ignoring reality,” said Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.
“Wisconsin is an incredible place to be and without everyone doing their part, we will have a hard time getting out of this pandemic and moving forward,” said WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell. “It is time to face our current situation and do what we all need to do to open back up our state.”
Since its launch one month ago, the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition has grown dramatically to include more than 100 of Wisconsin’s leading health care, business and advocacy organizations. The organizations have joined together in a campaign to educate the public about the seriousness of the growing crisis in Wisconsin and the critical and growing need for preventative measures.
