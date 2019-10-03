CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Peter J. Stortz of Palmer, Alaska, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 11 for his lifetime achievements and contributions to 4-H.
Honored by University of Alaska-Fairbanks 4-H Youth Development Program, Stortz was one of 16 people inducted during the ceremony at the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Stortz, the son of the late Roland and Margaret Stortz, graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1971 and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
The National 4-H Hall of Fame honorees are nominated by their home states, National 4-H Council; the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA); or 4-H National Headquarters/National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) based upon their exceptional leadership at the local, state, national and international levels.
Honorees were presented with a National 4-H Hall of Fame medallion, plaque and memory book during the ceremony.
The National 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as part of the Centennial Project of the NAE4-HA in partnership with National 4-H Council and National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USDA.
More information about the National 4-H Hall of Fame event and past recipients is available at: http://www.4-H-hof.com/.
“We are proud to recognize the 2019 National 4-H Hall of Fame honorees for the passion, dedication, vision and leadership they have shown toward young people during their many years of service to 4-H,” said Jeannette Rea Keywood, National 4-H Hall of Fame Committee Chair.
Stortz served the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service from 1989 to 2013. His most significant accomplishments are tied to the nationally acclaimed “4-H Fisheries, Natural Resource and Youth Development Program” and the “Extended University” project.
Through these efforts he established a national reputation for developing creative, innovative approaches to teaching math and science in culturally relevant ways, especially to Native American youth, and for developing and promoting what has become known as the “engaged university.”
Stortz has maintained an active part in the delivery of 4-H during his career. He developed the curriculum and taught courses involving fisheries, natural resources education, youth-adult partnerships, teen leadership, cultural diversity, western and Native ways of knowing, 4-H camp programming and camp counselor training, volunteer leadership, all-terrain vehicle safety and 4-H Shooting Sports.
He regularly shares his work as a presenter at community, state, western region and national events including Alaska Forum on the Environment, Alaska State 4-H Volunteer Leader Forums, Western Region 4-H Volunteer Leader Forums, Western Regional 4-H Natural Resource Forum, National 4-H Natural Resources Stewardship Conference, National Association of Extension 4-H Agents annual conferences, USDA funded “Youth At Risk” and “Children, Youth and Families at Risk” annual conferences.
Stortz began his 4-H career in the dual role of state 4-H natural resource specialist and director of Upham Woods 4-H Environmental Education Center for University of Wisconsin in 1986. His leadership for the 4-H Center serving 15,000 annually was succeeded by his employment as director of four residential Youth Conservation Corps and one Young Adult Conservation Corps work-learn programs in Wisconsin and Alaska.
He served as District 4-H and Youth Agent in Alaska from 1989 to 1994, and Extension 4-H Natural Resource and Youth Development Specialist from 1994 to 2013.
He served in numerous leadership capacities including principal investigator for four “Youth at Risk” projects, two “Children, Youth and Families at Risk” projects and Co-PI of USDA Higher Education Project. He was State 4-H Program Chair from 2004-08.
Nationally he has represented Alaska 4-H on both the National Network for Science and Technology and the National Network of Community Outcomes. He has served in leadership roles at both state and regional levels for NAE4-HA along with participation in leadership roles in state and national youth serving organizations. He served as chaperone and leader for “Enhancing Global Perspectives, 4-H American Youth Leadership Program with Mongolia.”
He is a mentor and role model.
The Youth at Risk 4-H fisheries project Peter inherited in the early ’90s grew from 10 sites in rural central Yukon River drainage communities to more than 100 community sites statewide impacting thousands of youth. It is recognized as a model for university/school/community partnerships, enhancing and encouraging use of local knowledge.
Stortz was highly successful generating in excess of $4 million by serving as PI or co-PI on numerous grants and contracts impacting youth in Alaska. He was an early pioneer and advocate for youth as active participants, stakeholders and resources within their communities, promoting ‘Engaging Youth in Community Development.’
He has received numerous awards including the Achievement in Service, 4-H Distinguished Service and Meritorious Service Career Awards from the NAE4-HA. He also was recognized by the Association for Natural Resource Extension Professionals with their Gold Career Award for Innovative Programming for the 4-H Natural Resource and Youth Development Program.
Upon retirement, Stortz was appointed Professor of Extension, Emeritus, by University of Alaska-Fairbanks with distinction in teaching, research and service. He continues to serve as a volunteer for district and statewide 4-H events and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.