JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, July 21-25.
City of Fort Atkinson
Young adult male white and orange tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38483.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female black cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38484.
Male, DSH kitten, black and white, with more black on face, No. 38485.
Female torti white kitten, DSH, No. 38487.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38486.
Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38489.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38488.
Town of Jefferson
Adult female grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38470.
