JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Aug. 7 and 8.

City of Jefferson

Male brown tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38520.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38521.

Town of Hebron

Young adult female gray and white cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38516.

Female gray and white tabby kitten, DMH, No. 38518.

Female gray and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38517.

