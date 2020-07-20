JEFFERRSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County June 13-19.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult female grey cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38451.
Senior male white and black Terrier mix dog, No. 38458.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female Torti cat, DSH, No. 38447.
Town of Aztalan
Unknown gender black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38465.
Town of Hebron
Young adult male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38441.
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38443.
Female dilute calico kitten, DSH, No. 38442.
Female brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38446.
Male black and white kitten, No. 38445.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38444.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult, unknown gender, buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 38457.
