JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, June 3-7:
Town of Jefferson
Male brown tabby white kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38346.
Female dilute torti kitten, DSH, No. 38345.
Adult female dilute torti cat, DMH, No. 38352.
Adult female dilute torti cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38354.
Adult male buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 38361.
Town of Koshkonong
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38338.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38337.
Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38336.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 38364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.