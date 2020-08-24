JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Aug. 18-22.

Baby gray wildlife squirrel, unknown gender, No. 38535.

City of Jefferson

Adult brown and white tabby cat, unknown gender, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38534.

Adult male white and gray cat, DSH, No. 38542.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 38536.

Female torti white kitten, DSH, No. 38537.

Female dilute tortabby white Kitten, DSH, No. 38539.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38538.

Female dilute tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 38540.

Load comments