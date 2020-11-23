JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Nov. 17-22.

Town of Cold Spring

Adult, unknown gender, black and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38770.

Town of Jefferson

Young adult male white and buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 38776.

Town of Koshkonong

Adult Male orange tabby cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 38777.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38768.

