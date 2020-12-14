JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Dec. 9-12.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male black and white domestic short-hair (DSH) cat, No. 38813.

City of Jefferson

Adult male black and white cat, domestic long-hair, NO. 38808.

Town of Oakland

Adult male gray and white cat, DSH, No. 38815.

