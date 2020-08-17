JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Aug. 12-16.

City of Jefferson

Adult, unknown gender, black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38524.

Male orange and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38530.

City of Lake Mills

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38525.

Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 38528.

Town of Koshkonong

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38532.

Town of Sullivan

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38527.

