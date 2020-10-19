JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Oct. 12-18.
Unknown gender orange and white tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38677.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38661.
Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 38666.
Young adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38664.
Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38665.
Young adult, male black cat, DSH, No. 38671.
City of Jefferson
Adult female torti white cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38656.
Adult male, black with white cat, DSH, No. 38655.
Adult female black with white cat, DSH, No. 38654.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 38658.
