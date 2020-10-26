JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Oct. 19-23.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult unknown gender black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38682.
Adult male grey and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38697.
City of Jefferson
Adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 38683.
Town of Jefferson
Adult male buff tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38678.
Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38695.
Adult male red Chihuahua mix dog, No. 38700.
Young adult female dilute tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38699.
Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38698.
Town of Lake Mills
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38679.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38680.
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38681.
Female orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38686.
Town of Sumner
Male grey kitten, DSH, No. 38685.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult male buff Chihuahua mix dog, No. 38684.
