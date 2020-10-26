JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Oct. 19-23.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult unknown gender black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38682.

Adult male grey and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38697.

City of Jefferson

Adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 38683.

Town of Jefferson

Adult male buff tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38678.

Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38695.

Adult male red Chihuahua mix dog, No. 38700.

Young adult female dilute tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38699.

Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38698.

Town of Lake Mills

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38679.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38680.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38681.

Female orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38686.

Town of Sumner

Male grey kitten, DSH, No. 38685.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult male buff Chihuahua mix dog, No. 38684.

