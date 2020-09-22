JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Sept. 14-18.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38598.
Town of Jefferson
Adult, unknown gender, buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 38590.
Town of Koshkonong
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38600.
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38602.
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38603.
Female Tortabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38601.
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 38604.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38605.
Town of Lake Mills
Female orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38599.
Village of Johnson Creek
Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38595.
Male, black with white on neck, kitten, DSH, No. 38597.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.