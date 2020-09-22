JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Sept. 14-18.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38598.

Town of Jefferson

Adult, unknown gender, buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 38590.

Town of Koshkonong

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38600.

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38602.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38603.

Female Tortabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38601.

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 38604.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38605.

Town of Lake Mills

Female orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38599.

Village of Johnson Creek

Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38595.

Male, black with white on neck, kitten, DSH, No. 38597.

