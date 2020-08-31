JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for the week, Aug. 25-30.

City of Lake Mills

Male black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38548.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38552.

Female tortabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38553.

Village of Johnson Creek

Young adult, unknown gender, black and white kitten, domestic medium-hair, No. 38544.

