JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Sept. 29 to Oct. 4.
City of Jefferson
Adult male brown and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38622.
Female grey kitten, DSH, No. 38620.
City of Lake Mills
Adult male gray tabby cat, DSH, No. 38623.
Female brown and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38626.
Town of Cold Spring
Male grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38634.
Town of Hebron
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38627.
Town of Oakland
Male, black kitten, DSH, No. 38632.
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38631.
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38630.
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38629.
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38628.
