JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Sept. 29 to Oct. 4.

City of Jefferson

Adult male brown and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38622.

Female grey kitten, DSH, No. 38620.

City of Lake Mills

Adult male gray tabby cat, DSH, No. 38623.

Female brown and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38626.

Town of Cold Spring

Male grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38634.

Town of Hebron

Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38627.

Town of Oakland

Male, black kitten, DSH, No. 38632.

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38631.

Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38630.

Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38629.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38628.

Load comments