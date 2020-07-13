JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County July 6-11.
City of Fort Atkinson
Young adult male orange tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38423.
City of Lake Mills
Male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38440.
Town of Hebron
Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 38422.
Town of Jefferson
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38436.
Town of Oakland
Young adult male gray tabby cat, DSH, No. 38429.
