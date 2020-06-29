JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, June 22-27.
City of Jefferson
Nine-week-old male blue point Siamese mix kitten, snow shoe, four-paw polydactyl, No. 38409.
Town of Hebron
Orange tabby white male kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38395.
Female tortabby domestic medium-hair (DMH) kitten, No. 38394.
Male orange DSH kitten, No. 38410.
Female tortabby DSH kitten, No. 38411.
Male orange domestic long-hair (DLH) kitten, No. 38413.
Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38412.
Town of Jefferson
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38399.
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38400.
Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38401.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38403.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38402.
Town of Oakland
Huge adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38391.
Female tortabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38390.
Town of Sullivan
Adult male cat brown tabby, No. 39393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.