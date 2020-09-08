JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

City of Fort Atkinson

Female brown tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38554.

City of Jefferson

Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38563.

City of Lake Mills

Young adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, with ear tipped, No. 38565.

Town of Jefferson

Adult male tri-colored Beagle mix dog, No. 38561.

