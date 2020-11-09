JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Nov. 3-8.
Town of Hebron
Young adult brown and white tabby cat, unknown gender, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38737.
Town of Jefferson
Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38730.
Female brown tabby with white kitten, DSH, No. 38728.
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38729.
Young adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38732.
Young adult, unknown gender, black and whit DSH cat, No. 38735.
Adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 38734.
Town of Oakland
Adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38733.
Town of Sullivan
Young adult female grey kitten, DSH, No. 38731.
