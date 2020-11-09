JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Nov. 3-8.

Town of Hebron

Young adult brown and white tabby cat, unknown gender, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38737.

Town of Jefferson

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38730.

Female brown tabby with white kitten, DSH, No. 38728.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38729.

Young adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38732.

Young adult, unknown gender, black and whit DSH cat, No. 38735.

Adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 38734.

Town of Oakland

Adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38733.

Town of Sullivan

Young adult female grey kitten, DSH, No. 38731.

