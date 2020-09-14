JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Sept. 7-12.

City of Lake Mills

Young adult male orange and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38567.

Town of Aztalan

Unknown gender white and black kitten, DSH, No. 38579.

Male orange and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38578.

Female tortabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38577.

Female dilute calico kitten, DSH, No. 38576.

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38574.

Adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 38580.

Town of Hebron

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38585.

Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38584.

Male gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38583.

Town of Jefferson

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38569.

Town of Lake Mills

Young adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38588.

Town of Sullivan

Adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38572.

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38582.

Load comments