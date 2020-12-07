JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
City of Fort Atkinson
Female black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38801.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female dilute torti white cat, DSH, No. 38805.
Town of Hebron
Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38792.
Adult male Siamese mix cat, No. 38791.
Town of Jefferson
Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38790.
