JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

City of Fort Atkinson

Female black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38801.

City of Lake Mills

Adult female dilute torti white cat, DSH, No. 38805.

Town of Hebron

Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38792.

Adult male Siamese mix cat, No. 38791.

Town of Jefferson

Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38790.

