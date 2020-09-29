JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for Sept. 21-27.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult, unknown gender, gray and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38607.

Unknown gender orange and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38612.

City of Lake Mills

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38611.

Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 38614.

Town of Aztalan

Female torti white kitten, DSH, No. 38616.

Town of Koshkonong

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 38613.

Village of Johnson Creek

Male gray and white kitten, DSH, NO. 38618.

