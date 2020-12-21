JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Dec. 14-20.

City of Jefferson

Adult male orange and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38829.

Adult male black cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 38833.

Adult female white and gray small rabbit, No. 38835.

Town of Cold Spring

Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 38828.

Town of Hebron

Female orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38826.

Town of Jefferson

Adult unknown gender, grey and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38817.

