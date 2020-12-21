JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Dec. 14-20.
City of Jefferson
Adult male orange and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38829.
Adult male black cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 38833.
Adult female white and gray small rabbit, No. 38835.
Town of Cold Spring
Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 38828.
Town of Hebron
Female orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38826.
Town of Jefferson
Adult unknown gender, grey and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38817.
