JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, March 23-26, and are seeking loving homes.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38195.

Young adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 38203.

City of Jefferson

Adult female brown tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38201.

Town of Oakland

Young adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38193.

Village of Sullivan

Female calico kitten, DSH, No. 38199.

Female calico kitten, DSH, No. 38198.

Adult female grey tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38200.

