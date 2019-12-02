JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, and are seeking loving homes.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male gray and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37966.
Young adult male black and smoke cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 37967.
Town of Hebron
Male black and tan puppy, GSD, No. 37969.
Town of Jefferson
Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37959.
Adult female tortabby cat, domestic long-hair (DLH), No. 37965.
Adult female tri dog mix, No. 37968.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult male brown and white tabby cat, left ear tip, DSH, No. 37970.
