JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Nov. 19-24, and are seeking loving homes.
City of Jefferson
Adult male grey cat, domestic long-hair (DLH), No. 37958.
Other
Adult male brown and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37960.
Town of Jefferson
Male white and grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37939.
Male grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37938.
Older female orange and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37954.
Adult female black cat, DLH, No. 37955.
Town of Oakland
Senior female apricot Poodle dog, No. 37937.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult female gray miniature dog, No. 37950.
