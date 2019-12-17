JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Dec. 9-15, and are seeking loving homes.
City of Jefferson
Adult male blue brindle white Bulldog mix dog, No. 38006.
Town of Concord
Male brown and white tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38005.
Town of Hebron
Adult, unknown gender, gray tabby DSH cat, No. 38000.
Adult female Lynx point Siamese mix cat, No. 38003.
Town of Jefferson
Female black and white DSH kitten, No. 38004.
Town of Oakland
Adult female black cat, DSH, No. 38002.
Town of Palmyra
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 37995.
Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37996.
Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37997.
