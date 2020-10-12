JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Oct. 5-10.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult black cat, unknown gender, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38635.

City of Jefferson

Adult gray with white cat, DSH, unknown gender, No. 38640.

Town of Hebron

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38651.

Town of Jefferson

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 38638.

Town of Oakland

Adult female brown and white tabby cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38648.

Adult, unknown gender, white and gray tabby cat, DSH, No. 38649.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult, unknown gender, orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38652.

