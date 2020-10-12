JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Oct. 5-10.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult black cat, unknown gender, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38635.
City of Jefferson
Adult gray with white cat, DSH, unknown gender, No. 38640.
Town of Hebron
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38651.
Town of Jefferson
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 38638.
Town of Oakland
Adult female brown and white tabby cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38648.
Adult, unknown gender, white and gray tabby cat, DSH, No. 38649.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult, unknown gender, orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38652.
