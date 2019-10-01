JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as orphans at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Sept. 23-28 and are seeking loving homes.

City of Fort Atkinson

Young adult female black and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37754.

City of Jefferson

Young adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37757.

Town of Aztalan

Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 37756.

Village of Johnson Creek

Female tortabby DSH kitten, No. 37752.

