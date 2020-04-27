JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, April 20-24, and are seeking loving homes.
Town of Cold Spring
Young adult male black cat, domestic short hair (DSH), with crooked tail, No. 38236.
Town of Sullivan
Adult male orange tabby cat, missing half of left front leg, DSH, No. 38230.
Town of Johnson Creek
Adult male orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38231.
