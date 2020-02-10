JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Feb 7 and 8, and are seeking loving homes.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult, unknown gender, orange and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38111.
Adult female tortabby cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 38110.
Town of Sumner
Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38109.
Adult male grey and white cat, domestic long-hair, No. 38112.
