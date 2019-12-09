JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Dec. 3-8, and are seeking loving homes.

City of Jefferson

Adult male Brown and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37994.

City of Lake Mills

Adult male grey cat, DSH, No. 37991.

Other

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37982.

Town of Jefferson

Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 37984.

Town of Lake Mills

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37978.

Town of Oakland

Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 37977.

Adult, unknown gender, orange tabby cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 37992.

Town of Sullivan

Female gray and white kitten, DSH, No. 37993.

