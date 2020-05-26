JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County as strays, May 20-23, and are seeking loving homes.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult female tortabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38289.
Town of Oakland
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38301.
Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38299.
Town of Sumner
Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 38297.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.