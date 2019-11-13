JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for Nov. 4-9.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult female brown and white tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37913.

Adult female white and brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37912.

Adult male orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 37910.

City of Jefferson

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 37911.

Adult female brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37914.

Young adult male white brindle Pit mix dog, No. 37915.

Town of Oakland

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 37909.

Town of Sullivan

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37907.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult black and white cat, unknown gender, DSH, No. 37905.

