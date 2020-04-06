JEFFERSON — These animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County and are seeking loving homes.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male brown tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38205.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 38206.
Town of Aztalan
Adult, unknown gender, grey tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38209.
Town of Oakland
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38210.
Town of Sumner
Adult female Calico cat, DSH, No. 38207.
