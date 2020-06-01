JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, May 26-30, and are seeking loving homes.
City of Lake Mills
Adult male buff tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38308.
Town of Aztalan
Adult female orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38323.
Town of Hebron
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38315.
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38314.
Female gray tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38313.
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 38312.
Male gray tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38311.
Adult female Lynx Point Siamese mix cat, No. 38310.
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38324.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult male white and black cat, DSH, No. 38321.
