JEFFERSON — A young adult brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair, unknown gender, No. 38228, arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County April 18 and is seeking a loving home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Watertown businesses charged with COVID-19 safety violations
- Update: Fort, Creek referendums pass; Cambridge's fails
- Hearts up!
- Fort prohibits stopping, standing, loitering in parking lots to slow COVID-19 spread
- Jefferson schools move to pass/fail during COVID-19 closure
- Voters say 'Yes' to referendums in Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek
- One place remains for healthy rivalries
- Jefferson County adds one confirmed case of coronavirus over weekend
- Some bristle as police seek voluntary safety order compliance
- Fort hospital prepared should surge arrive
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Judge frees man linked to neo-Nazi plot to deface synagogues
- MLB can cut pay, lay off managers, coaches starting May 1
- Walworth County names Holton Manor as third facility with COVID-19 outbreak
- Sirio Maccioni, who opened famed eatery Le Cirque, dies
- COVID-19 patient who wandered from facility found safe
- Foundation announces frst round of emergency response grants
- Sports briefs: WBCA all-star game postponed; Zeh chooses Wisconsin Lutheran
- Fort school staff being paid throughout end of school year
Local Info and Services
- Stray cat seeking home
- Fort Atkinson police reports April 19
- Fort HealthCare Partners organization reflects on years of service during National Volunteer Week
- Fort Atkinson police reports April 17
- Fort Atkinson police reports April 18
- Jefferson police reports April 16
- Fort Atkinson police reports April 16
- Buy Mother’s Day raffle tickets at the Humane Society
- During remote learning, UW-Whitewater’s Prange advises students to eat cake
- Fort Atkinson police reports April 15
- BBB alert: Scammers target seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
- State, county roadways remain open to out-of-state and in-state travelers
- Jefferson police reports April 15
- Creek Legion meeting canceled
- Bark River Woods Historical Society notes schedule
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.