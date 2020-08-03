JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male grey and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38493.

Male gray and white kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38499.

Male buff tabby kitten, DMH, No. 38498.

Female white and gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38500.

Town of Aztalan

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 38504.

Adult female tan and white Pitbull dog, No. 38505.

Town of Koshkonong

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38492.

Male white and orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38491.

Female orange and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38490.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38507.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult female brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38506.

