JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male grey and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38493.
Male gray and white kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38499.
Male buff tabby kitten, DMH, No. 38498.
Female white and gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38500.
Town of Aztalan
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 38504.
Adult female tan and white Pitbull dog, No. 38505.
Town of Koshkonong
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38492.
Male white and orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38491.
Female orange and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38490.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38507.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult female brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 38506.
