JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, June 15-18.
City of Jefferson
Adult female tortabby white cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38381.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female orange tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38382.
Other
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38383.
Town of Jefferson
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38376.
Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, with white on feet, No. 38378.
Female orange tabby white kitten, DSH, with white on feet and chest, No. 38379.
Male white orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38375.
Male grey tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 38377.
Town of Koshkonong
Female white kitten, DMH, with blue eyes, No. 38380.
Town of Lake Mills
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38384.
