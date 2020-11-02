JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Oct. 27-31.

City of Fort Atkinson

Female torti kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38707.

Male black and white kitten, with white under neck, DMH, No. 38706.

Young adult male brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38722.

Young adult female grey cat, DSH, No. 38721.

City of Jefferson

Adult male gray and white cat, DSH, No. 38705.

