JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Oct. 27-31.
City of Fort Atkinson
Female torti kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38707.
Male black and white kitten, with white under neck, DMH, No. 38706.
Young adult male brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38722.
Young adult female grey cat, DSH, No. 38721.
City of Jefferson
Adult male gray and white cat, DSH, No. 38705.
