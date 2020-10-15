The Strong Women class at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center meets on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from 8 to 9.
The class will be held in the entertainment and dining room to allow for social distancing.
Strong Women is an evidence-based exercise program. For more information on the class, visit www.strongwomen.com.
Persons of all fitness levels are invited to attend this class, which costs $40 for the eight weeks. Classes start Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Curbside meal pickup
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is offering contactless, curbside carryout hot meals for seniors, age 60 and older. The program is through the Jefferson County Senior Nutrition Program.
At this time, due to the COVID pandemic, meals are not able to be served at dining tables inside the senior center but can be served as carryout.
To reserve a meal, call or email Kevin Purcell, nutrition site manager, at (920) 728-4756 or KPurcell@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Meals must be ordered by noon at least one day before you want to pick up the meal. For Monday meals, call or email before noon on Friday.
Any senior age 60 or older can participate. Participants need to fill out a one-time Jefferson County Nutrition curbside registration form.
Line Dance
A new session of Line Dance for beginners or those with some previous experience is set for Friday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. The class costs $35 for eight weeks.
Participants are physically distanced throughout the entertainment room and dance to popular songs while learning the step routines. Sign up to learn something new today.
Bingo
The next bingo at the senior center will be played Oct. 28. Reservations to play bingo must be made in advance as the number of players in the entertainment and dining rooms for each session is limited.
Next month, bingo will be played at the center Nov. 4 and 25. Cost to play is $1 and all money collected is given out in prizes.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the center on Mondays, Oct. 5 and 12. Series over 550 scores are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included.
Scores were: Oct. 5 — Glorine Christensen 878 (278, 300, 300), Dale Zilisch 745 (219, 268, 258), Lori Gaber 728 (278, 258, 192), Rose Baker 622, Judy Baumann 601, Kathy Heffron 584, Cora Wahl 567, Sandy Basich 565, Mary Zilisch 562, Marlene Dianich 554.
Oct. 12 — Dale Zilisch 803 (279, 247, 277), Glorine Chirstensen 715 (279, 235, 201), Lori Gaber 698 (249, 222, 227), Joanne Gross 677 (247, 268, 162), Sandy Basich 642, Cora Wahl 627, Mary Zilisch 601, Kathy Heffron 600, Sandy Kilroy 561.
Gentle Yoga
Sign up now for the next session of Gentle Yoga. This class, taught by Ivy Miles, will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m., and run for six weeks. Classes will be 45 minutes in length.
This class is limited to a maximum of 18 participants.
Persons may reserve a spot in the class for themselves or a member of their household only. Cost of the class is $27.
