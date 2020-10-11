The 1906 Historic School Museum in Cambridge has featured an exhibit this summer on the first 41 local women to vote in 1920. The local exhibit also includes pictures of local parades the women marched in and some national information and history on the movement. Museum staff now have added to the exhibit by bringing in a touring exhibit from the Wisconsin Historical Society entitled “We Stand on their Shoulders.” This exhibit covers the history of Wisconsin women and voting. It provides a timeline of when women in Wisconsin gained political rights and highlights some key leaders. The combined exhibits are up this month and open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays, Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit is free to the public to attend. Museum staff are following Dane County health guidelines, so will limit the number of people going through the exhibit at any one time to allow for social distancing. Facemasks must be worn.
