ROME — The Town of Sullivan Historical Society Schoolhouse Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.
The museum is located behind St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome.
Per Governor Tony Evers’ executive order, facemasks will be required inside the building.
The public is invited to come and see the many historic artifacts contained in the collection, as well as the interesting architecture and history of the building itself.
Admission is free; a donation at the door gratefully is accepted.
