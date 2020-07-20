ROME — The Town of Sullivan Historical Society Museum will be open for visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.
The museum is located in the old school in Rome, behind St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Visitors are encouraged to wear facemasks.
The Bark River Woods Historical Society’s Town Hall Museum also will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 26.
The museum is located on Green isle Drive in Hebron.
Social distancing will be practiced and visitors are asked to wear facemasks.
Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.
Volunteers also will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Because both museums just are a few miles apart, guests can enjoy an afternoon of local history by visiting both.
Admission is free, but donations at the door greatly are appreciated.
Open hours for both museums also will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30, unless pandemic guidelines change to make that impossible.
