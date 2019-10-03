ROME — The Town of Sullivan Historical Society will be open on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Society is located in the former Rome Grade School House, at N3866 West St. in Rome. The former 150-year-old E.U.B. Church located on Main Street, also will be open.
The four-room schoolhouse has displays in the parlor and kitchen room, tool room, clothing room and the school room. Military and firemen are featured in an upstairs hallway.
The newly redone display of the 11 schools that were in the Town of Sullivan, a map where they were located and some pictures of students who attended these schools is featured. Also available are teachers’ records from some of the schools.
In the same room are the trophies, uniforms and photos from the Rome and Sullivan Baseball teams.
History abounds in the schoolhouse museum. The church all is original, a step back in time.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
