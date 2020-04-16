WHITEWATER — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will hold all summer 2020 Warhawks SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration) programs virtually.
SOAR events are opportunities for incoming students to learn more about the university, connect with other new Warhawks, and engage in the academic advising process for course registration.
“While we will miss seeing our new Warhawks and their families in person, the health and safety of our students, staff and guests remains our top priority,” said Beth John, director of first year experience. “Our teams at both the Whitewater and Rock County campuses have worked to create a rich and engaging virtual experience as we welcome the next class of UW-Whitewater students.”
Those who already have registered for SOAR will receive information via email regarding the virtual program and any next steps approximately 10 days prior to the date for which they registered.
“We’re committed to helping students and their families successfully navigate the transition to college,” said Marie Hornickel, assistant director of first year experience. “Incoming Warhawks will still have the opportunity to learn about and engage with various campus departments, from financial aid to housing — as well as have conversations with the Hawk Squad, our energetic team of student orientation leaders.”
The Warhawks SOAR events represent just one component of UW-Whitewater’s comprehensive orientation program, which continues in the fall with Warhawk Welcome and the New Student Seminar course.
For more information, contact the Office of First Year Experience at fye@uww.edu or (262) 472-3205.
